NVIDIA’s (NVDA) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $775.00 price objective on the computer hardware maker’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.72% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Edward Jones cut shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $590.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $603.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $410.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $616.35.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $719.48. 39,619,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,956,305. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 trillion, a P/E ratio of 96.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a quick ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $545.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $485.68. NVIDIA has a 1-year low of $204.21 and a 1-year high of $746.11.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.99. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVIDIA will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 989,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total value of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,216 shares of company stock worth $79,810,950 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

