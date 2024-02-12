NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) CFO Daniel David Malzahn Sells 479 Shares

NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 479 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,340.01, for a total value of $3,515,864.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,682 shares in the company, valued at $100,426,016.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Daniel David Malzahn also recently made the following trade(s):

Get NVR alerts:

On Tuesday, February 6th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 2,000 shares of NVR stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7,252.83, for a total value of $14,505,660.00.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Daniel David Malzahn sold 547 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,303.12, for a total value of $3,447,806.64.

On Friday, November 17th, Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total value of $6,296,260.00.

NVR Stock Performance

NVR traded up $101.93 on Monday, reaching $7,549.92. 6,622 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,361. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6,989.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $6,386.60. NVR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5,000.90 and a fifty-two week high of $7,564.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.12.

NVR ( NYSE:NVR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. NVR had a return on equity of 38.50% and a net margin of 17.09%. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $133.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on NVR

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVR

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVR. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of NVR by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 438 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVR by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its stake in shares of NVR by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 88 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of NVR during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

NVR Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.