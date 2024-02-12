Oasis Network Trading Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 12th. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $823.75 million and approximately $57.40 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 8.6% higher against the US dollar. One Oasis Network token can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000245 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,713,599,876 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 6,713,599,876 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.11882271 USD and is down -2.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 121 active market(s) with $50,197,403.35 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

