One Capital Management LLC Buys 345,073 Shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

One Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 259.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 477,824 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 345,073 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $24,049,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF during the third quarter valued at about $344,000. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $905,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 154.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 572,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,803,000 after buying an additional 347,057 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 229.7% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 29,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after buying an additional 20,412 shares during the period.

Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JAAA traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,433,531. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.20 and a fifty-two week high of $51.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average is $50.26.

About Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

