One Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

One Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 52.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 179,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,178 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $9,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 65.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 998 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance
NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 371,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,768,461. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.93 and a twelve month high of $50.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.19.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
- How to Invest in Grocery Stores
- Alpha and Omega Semiconductor ready to bounce, DOJ cloud lifts
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- Simpson Manufacturing stock doubled in value; It can double again
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.