One Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 936.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,074,824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 971,096 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF comprises about 1.6% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC owned 1.56% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $36,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 897.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,577,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419,748 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 899.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,522,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370,533 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 918.7% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 739,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,110,000 after purchasing an additional 666,817 shares in the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 859.7% in the third quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 529,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,973,000 after purchasing an additional 474,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 1,107.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 488,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after purchasing an additional 447,775 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

XLG stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $40.83. 96,383 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,011,159. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a one year low of $28.29 and a one year high of $40.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.18.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

