One Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (NYSEARCA:BIL – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,063 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,822 shares during the quarter. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of One Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF worth $26,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 123.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $606,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 582.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,781 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF by 80.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 376,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,411,000 after purchasing an additional 168,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,661,000.

BIL traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.53. 799,235 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,274,751. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF has a 52-week low of $91.21 and a 52-week high of $91.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.59.

The SPDR Bloomberg 1-3 Month T-Bill ETF (BIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of all publicly issued zero-coupon US Treasury bills with a maturity of at least 1 month, but less than 3 months. BIL was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

