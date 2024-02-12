One Capital Management LLC Has $32.30 Million Position in iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC)

One Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 322,671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,672 shares during the quarter. iShares Micro-Cap ETF comprises 1.4% of One Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF were worth $32,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Micro-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Micro-Cap ETF by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Micro-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000.

NYSEARCA IWC traded up $2.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $117.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,776. The firm has a market capitalization of $941.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.12. iShares Micro-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $90.70 and a 12 month high of $119.14. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $112.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.60.

iShares Micro-Cap ETF, formerly iShares Russell Microcap Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Microcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the microcap sector of the United States equity market.

