One Capital Management LLC Has $76.41 Million Stock Position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,533,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 88,585 shares during the period. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 3.4% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. One Capital Management LLC owned 0.36% of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $76,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IGSB. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 290.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Payden & Rygel Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock remained flat at $51.14 during midday trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 93,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,091,652. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.37. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.36 and a 12 month high of $51.53.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.1515 per share. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (IGSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US Corporate (1-5 Y) index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate debt with 1-5 years remaining in maturity. IGSB was launched on Jan 5, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

