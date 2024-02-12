One Capital Management LLC Invests $11.26 Million in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

One Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 416,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,263,000. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.47% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ANGL. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,040,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,019,000 after purchasing an additional 509,545 shares in the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 114,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 29,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $330,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,769,000.

NASDAQ ANGL traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $28.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,177,788. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $26.28 and a 1-year high of $29.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.82 and its 200 day moving average is $27.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.99 and a beta of 0.52.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1448 per share. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

