One Capital Management LLC Purchases 820 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

One Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,585 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 820 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 860,164.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 694,655,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,811,125,000 after purchasing an additional 694,574,437 shares in the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 29,652,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,461,000 after purchasing an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,655,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,174,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,393 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 14,380,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,054,685,000 after acquiring an additional 82,804 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,201,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,908,097,000 after acquiring an additional 178,471 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTI stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $249.19. 438,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,545. The stock has a market capitalization of $351.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $190.18 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $237.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.04.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

