One Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM)

One Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQM – Free Report) by 63.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,018 shares during the quarter. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $8,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQM. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 193.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 986,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 650,217 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 52.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $778,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,527,000.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of QQQM stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $179.86. 284,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,706,192. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.18. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 12-month low of $117.35 and a 12-month high of $180.22.

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a dividend of $0.3807 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th.

The Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (QQQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 index. The fund is passively managed to track a modified-market-cap weighted narrow index of 100 NASDAQ-listed stocks, excluding financials. QQQM was launched on Oct 13, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

