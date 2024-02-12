One Capital Management LLC Raises Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

One Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 382,514 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,491 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up 1.8% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $39,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120,049.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 84,736,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,926,156,000 after buying an additional 84,666,098 shares during the last quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 10,840.4% in the second quarter. Bishop & Co Investment Management LLC now owns 24,758,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,406,000 after buying an additional 24,532,324 shares during the last quarter. TIAA FSB raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 12,943,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,694,000 after buying an additional 97,408 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,339,035,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,310,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,461,000 after buying an additional 551,571 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWS traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $116.56. 22,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 492,679. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $114.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.30. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $97.40 and a 1 year high of $117.18. The stock has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

