One Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

One Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,138 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,289 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $9,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CI. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 104.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.32% of the company’s stock.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 4,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.48, for a total value of $1,608,446.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,102 shares in the company, valued at $694,668.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on CI. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $335.00 to $341.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $327.00 to $354.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $357.15.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CI

The Cigna Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CI traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $336.61. 121,358 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,749,565. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.51. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $337.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $301.06 and its 200 day moving average is $293.78.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.54 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $51.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.91 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 13.59% and a net margin of 2.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 28.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This is an increase from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.29%.

The Cigna Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.