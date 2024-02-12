One Capital Management LLC Sells 30,466 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

One Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 116,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,466 shares during the period. One Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000.

NASDAQ VGIT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $58.58. 114,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,253,168. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a one year low of $56.07 and a one year high of $60.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a $0.1674 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

