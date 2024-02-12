One Capital Management LLC Sells 43,961 Shares of FundX ETF (NYSEARCA:XCOR)

One Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of FundX ETF (NYSEARCA:XCOR – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 980,561 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,961 shares during the period. FundX ETF comprises 2.1% of One Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. One Capital Management LLC owned approximately 34.77% of FundX ETF worth $48,372,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GTS Securities LLC acquired a new position in FundX ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,110,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in FundX ETF by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of FundX ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $306,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new position in shares of FundX ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Get FundX ETF alerts:

FundX ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

FundX ETF stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $60.02. 1,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454. FundX ETF has a twelve month low of $45.18 and a twelve month high of $60.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.80.

FundX ETF Company Profile

The fundX ETF (XCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that provides broad exposure to stocks from around the world of various market capitalization that are perceived to be in sync with market leaders. XCOR was launched on Nov 1, 2001 and is managed by FundX.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XCOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FundX ETF (NYSEARCA:XCOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FundX ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FundX ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.