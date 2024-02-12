OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Given New $57.00 Price Target at Stephens

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Stephens from $61.00 to $57.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of OneMain from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. Northland Securities cut shares of OneMain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on OneMain in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $50.85.

Get OneMain alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OMF

OneMain Price Performance

OneMain stock opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.48. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in OneMain by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OneMain Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for OneMain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OneMain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.