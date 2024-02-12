OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Barclays

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on OMF. Piper Sandler lowered shares of OneMain from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on OneMain in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on OneMain from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on OneMain from $61.00 to $57.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.85.

OneMain Price Performance

OMF stock opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.48. The stock has a market cap of $5.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67. OneMain has a 1 year low of $32.79 and a 1 year high of $50.02.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $913.90 million. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OneMain will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OneMain Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.19%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OneMain

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,707 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in OneMain by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 100,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments LLC increased its stake in OneMain by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 8,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OneMain Company Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

