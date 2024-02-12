OneMain (NYSE:OMF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $50.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OMF. Piper Sandler downgraded OneMain from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on OneMain from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of OneMain from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Northland Securities lowered shares of OneMain from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of OneMain from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OneMain has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.85.

Shares of NYSE:OMF opened at $44.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.39 and its 200 day moving average is $42.48. OneMain has a fifty-two week low of $32.79 and a fifty-two week high of $50.02.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.02. OneMain had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $913.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that OneMain will post 6.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.19%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of OneMain during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneMain in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in OneMain by 129.0% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OneMain by 49.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or unsecured. The company also offers credit cards and insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

