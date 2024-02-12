ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Shares Purchased by Rinkey Investments

Rinkey Investments boosted its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Rinkey Investments’ holdings in ONEOK were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ONEOK by 118,109.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,562,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,482,363,000 after buying an additional 22,543,516 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its holdings in ONEOK by 9,775.0% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,324,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 5,270,510 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in ONEOK by 37.7% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,660 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth about $139,536,000. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 710.2% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 2,087,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830,268 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Eduardo A. Rodriguez sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.29, for a total transaction of $56,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,768,074.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of OKE traded up $0.92 on Monday, reaching $69.96. 876,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,934,411. The firm has a market cap of $40.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12 month low of $55.91 and a 12 month high of $72.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.17.

ONEOK declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the utilities provider to buy up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 30th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 29th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is currently 72.66%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on ONEOK from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Bank of America raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $72.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Seaport Res Ptn raised ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on ONEOK from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on ONEOK from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.91.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

