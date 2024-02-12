Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) Price Target Raised to $205.00

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Free Report) had its price target lifted by B. Riley from $195.00 to $205.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Onto Innovation’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $1.41 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.48 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.70 EPS.

ONTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $164.50.

Shares of NYSE ONTO opened at $180.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $152.39 and a 200 day moving average of $134.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17 and a beta of 1.39. Onto Innovation has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $180.12.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $219.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTO. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 198.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 173 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.78% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and support of process control tools that performs macro defect inspection and 2D/3D optical metrology, lithography systems, and process control analytical software worldwide. It offers process and yield management solutions, and device packaging and test facilities through standalone systems for optical metrology, macro-defect inspection, packaging lithography, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements; and process control software portfolio that includes solutions for standalone tools, groups of tools, and enterprise-or factory-wide suites.

