Orchid Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.49 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last seven days, Orchid has traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $100.67 million and $3.49 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00004424 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015773 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00014102 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,918.67 or 1.00051592 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.50 or 0.00181389 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00009185 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000051 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.10177632 USD and is down -1.70 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 125 active market(s) with $3,055,357.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.