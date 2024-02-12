O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Price Target Increased to $1,100.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $940.00 to $1,100.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for O’Reilly Automotive’s Q1 2024 earnings at $9.35 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $11.41 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $12.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $9.70 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $42.50 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $46.71 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $51.19 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $988.00 to $1,003.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $1,060.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $1,056.44.

ORLY stock opened at $1,025.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $981.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $954.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.86. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1 year low of $795.74 and a 1 year high of $1,074.04.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The specialty retailer reported $9.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.07 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 139.01% and a net margin of 14.84%. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 42.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dana Perlman sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $974.24, for a total value of $97,424.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,197 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,165.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 141.7% during the third quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 29 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1,750.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 37 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

