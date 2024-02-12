PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 472,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises about 8.3% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $40,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,485,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,213,241,000 after acquiring an additional 698,784 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in PACCAR by 49.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,345,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,562,477,000 after purchasing an additional 7,020,923 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PACCAR by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,106,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,011,209,000 after purchasing an additional 364,109 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 0.3% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,587,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PACCAR by 10.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,414,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,895,000 after buying an additional 523,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Get PACCAR alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PCAR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PACCAR from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.32.

PACCAR Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PCAR traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $106.02. 1,378,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,338,425. PACCAR Inc has a fifty-two week low of $67.48 and a fifty-two week high of $106.41. The firm has a market cap of $55.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.45. PACCAR had a return on equity of 33.17% and a net margin of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $8.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Special dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $3.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous Special dividend of $0.89. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,589,751.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.27, for a total transaction of $511,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 103,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,589,751.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark C. Pigott sold 74,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total transaction of $7,578,189.71. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 4,843,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,675,224.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,699 shares of company stock worth $12,143,407. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR Company Profile

(Free Report)

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.