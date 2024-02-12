Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Sonen Capital LLC

Sonen Capital LLC reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 47.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,468 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,302 shares during the quarter. Sonen Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,198,000. Investment Management Corp of Ontario acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,002,000. Eagle Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 76.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 53,872 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $12,630,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,610,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PANW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $300.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $292.23.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total value of $15,436,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total value of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 419,426 shares of company stock valued at $119,134,439. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks stock traded down $3.47 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $373.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,460,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,338. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.41 and a 52 week high of $380.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $317.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $269.36. The stock has a market cap of $117.74 billion, a PE ratio of 210.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.26.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

