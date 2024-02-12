Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Sets New 1-Year High at $39.98

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.98 and last traded at $39.88, with a volume of 37484 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PARR shares. StockNews.com lowered Par Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Par Pacific from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on PARR

Par Pacific Trading Up 1.1 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Par Pacific

The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.43.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PARR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 23.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 440,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 84,454 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 76.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 89,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 38,945 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 12.8% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 53.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 8,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 9.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 126,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,643,000 after purchasing an additional 11,201 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc owns and operates energy and infrastructure businesses. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Retail, and Logistics. The Refining segment owns and operates three refineries that produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, distillate, asphalt, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products primarily for consumption in Hawaii, Pacific Northwest, Wyoming, and South Dakota.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.