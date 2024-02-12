Paramount Resources Ltd. (POU) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on February 29th

Paramount Resources Ltd. (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 14th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.125 per share on Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th.

Paramount Resources Stock Performance

Shares of TSE POU traded up C$0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching C$26.50. 27,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,661. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$25.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$29.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.32. Paramount Resources has a 52 week low of C$24.59 and a 52 week high of C$33.80.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Kimberley Elizabeth Lynch Proctor acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$25.41 per share, with a total value of C$50,823.00. Corporate insiders own 45.55% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on POU. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$42.50 to C$40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. CIBC cut their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital cut their target price on shares of Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$37.81.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.