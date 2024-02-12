PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD) Short Interest Update

PaxMedica, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decrease of 38.0% from the January 15th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PaxMedica

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PXMD. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PaxMedica during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in PaxMedica during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of PaxMedica by 438.3% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 27,198 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PaxMedica in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of PaxMedica in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 1.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PaxMedica alerts:

PaxMedica Price Performance

PXMD stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 183,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 142,249. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. PaxMedica has a 1 year low of $0.37 and a 1 year high of $48.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average is $3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.00 million, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PaxMedica ( NASDAQ:PXMD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($5.20) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that PaxMedica will post -9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of PaxMedica in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PaxMedica

About PaxMedica

(Get Free Report)

PaxMedica, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of anti-purinergic drug therapies for the treatment of disorders with intractable neurologic symptoms. The company's lead product candidate is PAX-101, an intravenous formulation of suramin for the treatment of autism spectrum disorder, myalgic encephalomyelitis/chronic fatigue syndrome, long COVID-19 syndrome, and human African trypanosomiasis (HAT).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PaxMedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PaxMedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.