PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) PT Lowered to $80.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Canaccord Genuity Group from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho lowered their target price on PayPal from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on PayPal from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $66.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Twenty-two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.90.

PayPal Stock Performance

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $64.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. PayPal has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $82.85. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 14.26%. PayPal’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.76, for a total value of $851,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,304,512.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jonathan Auerbach sold 64,957 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.58, for a total transaction of $3,610,310.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 79,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,393,654.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PayPal

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its holdings in PayPal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 33,128 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 7.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 281,753 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $18,801,000 after buying an additional 20,593 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the third quarter valued at approximately $8,639,000. Investment House LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 10.8% during the second quarter. Investment House LLC now owns 179,122 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,953,000 after buying an additional 17,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 27,070.0% during the third quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 27,170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,588,000 after buying an additional 27,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

