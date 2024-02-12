Pepe Trading 13.8% Higher Over Last Week (PEPE)

Pepe (PEPE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. In the last seven days, Pepe has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar. Pepe has a total market capitalization of $439.56 million and approximately $70.09 million worth of Pepe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pepe token can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pepe Profile

Pepe was first traded on April 14th, 2023. Pepe’s total supply is 420,689,899,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 420,690,000,000,000 tokens. Pepe’s official website is www.pepe.vip. Pepe’s official Twitter account is @pepecoineth.

Pepe Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe (PEPE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pepe has a current supply of 420,689,899,999,994.8. The last known price of Pepe is 0.000001 USD and is down -2.25 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 338 active market(s) with $65,875,183.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.pepe.vip/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pepe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pepe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

