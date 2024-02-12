PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $180.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 6.43% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $185.00 to $176.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $203.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.46.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

PepsiCo Stock Up 0.9 %

PepsiCo stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $169.13. The stock had a trading volume of 2,533,575 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,537,676. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo has a 12-month low of $155.83 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.04.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 58.03%. The business had revenue of $27.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% in the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.