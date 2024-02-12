Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

NYSE TLK opened at $25.50 on Thursday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $21.67 and a one year high of $29.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TLK. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 121.4% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 153.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,522 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

Featured Articles

