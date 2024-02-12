Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target Increased to $38.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PINS. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pinterest from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. New Street Research began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 27th. They set a buy rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.52.

Shares of Pinterest stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.29. The company has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -614.40, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.02. Pinterest has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.60.

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,003.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $73,395.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,546.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,737 shares of company stock worth $2,826,987 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after purchasing an additional 958,619 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,580,000 after purchasing an additional 545,900 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670,073 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,716,000 after purchasing an additional 191,507 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after purchasing an additional 235,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

