Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $243.00 to $224.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $250.00 to $237.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $254.19.

PXD opened at $227.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $225.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $232.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $53.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.31. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1 year low of $177.26 and a 1 year high of $257.76.

In other news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,066 shares in the company, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 85.0% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 148 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

