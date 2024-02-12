Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.

In other news, insider Donald Hamson 28,846 shares of Plato Income Maximiser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plato Income Maximiser Limited is a privately owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to SMSF and pension-phase investors. It invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian shares with an income focus. Plato Income Maximiser Limited was founded on April 21, 2017 and is based in New South Wales, Australia.

