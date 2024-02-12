Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, February 6th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th.
Plato Income Maximiser Price Performance
Insider Activity at Plato Income Maximiser
In other news, insider Donald Hamson 28,846 shares of Plato Income Maximiser stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
About Plato Income Maximiser
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Plato Income Maximiser
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Wendy’s vs Shake Shack: Out with the new, in with the old?
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Simpson Manufacturing stock doubled in value; It can double again
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Uber quadruples EPS estimates, but is growth decelerating?
Receive News & Ratings for Plato Income Maximiser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plato Income Maximiser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.