Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 14,735 shares.The stock last traded at $128.21 and had previously closed at $129.03.
Preformed Line Products Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $649.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.74.
Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.45%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preformed Line Products
About Preformed Line Products
Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.
