Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 7,486 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the previous session’s volume of 14,735 shares.The stock last traded at $128.21 and had previously closed at $129.03.

Preformed Line Products Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $649.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Preformed Line Products Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. Preformed Line Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Preformed Line Products

About Preformed Line Products

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 215.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 68,311 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,106,000 after buying an additional 46,656 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 84.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,294 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,088,000 after buying an additional 14,363 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Preformed Line Products in the second quarter worth about $1,811,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Preformed Line Products by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 172,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,878,000 after buying an additional 11,002 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Preformed Line Products in the first quarter valued at about $623,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable operator, information, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

See Also

