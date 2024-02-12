Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Updates FY24 Earnings Guidance

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $7.14-7.34 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $7.51.
Principal Financial Group Stock Up 0.9 %
NYSE PFG traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $78.94. The company had a trading volume of 1,228,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 904,324. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $93.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.37 and its 200 day moving average is $75.19.
Principal Financial Group Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This is an increase from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.15%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 6.1% during the second quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 7.2% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Kinneret Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.68% of the company’s stock.
Principal Financial Group Company Profile
Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.
