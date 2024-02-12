PropertyGuru Group (NYSE:PGRU) Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of PropertyGuru Group Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $3.21 and last traded at $3.23. Approximately 3,128 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 15,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.

PropertyGuru Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 3.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PropertyGuru Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PGRU. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PropertyGuru Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $969,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $465,000. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PropertyGuru Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.44% of the company’s stock.

About PropertyGuru Group

PropertyGuru Group Limited operates digital property classifieds marketplaces that connects homeowners and tenants with verified home service providers in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. The company offers digital and marketing services, and sales process and workflow automation software for developers.

