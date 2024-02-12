Prospect Capital Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PSEC)

Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders acquired 14,021 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 234% compared to the typical volume of 4,201 put options.

Insider Transactions at Prospect Capital

In related news, COO M Grier Eliasek acquired 15,750 shares of Prospect Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.75 per share, with a total value of $90,562.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,556,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,947,747.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Prospect Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSEC. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in Prospect Capital by 5.0% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 38,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 56,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,957 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 193,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC increased its holdings in Prospect Capital by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Zimmermann Investment Management & Planning LLC now owns 20,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Prospect Capital by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 39,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PSEC shares. StockNews.com downgraded Prospect Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Prospect Capital from $5.50 to $5.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

Shares of PSEC stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, reaching $5.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,099,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,289,989. Prospect Capital has a 12 month low of $5.03 and a 12 month high of $7.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.40 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Prospect Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.28%. Prospect Capital’s payout ratio is presently -360.00%.

About Prospect Capital

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

Featured Articles

