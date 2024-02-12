Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM) Short Interest Up 350.0% in January

Pulmatrix, Inc. (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, an increase of 350.0% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Pulmatrix in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pulmatrix during the second quarter worth $141,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Pulmatrix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. 11.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PULM stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $1.71. 4,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,014. Pulmatrix has a twelve month low of $1.64 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06.

Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.02. Pulmatrix had a negative net margin of 238.89% and a negative return on equity of 64.09%. The company had revenue of $1.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

