Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.19.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PSTG shares. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Pure Storage from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Pure Storage in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company.

NYSE PSTG opened at $44.75 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.53, a PEG ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.58. Pure Storage has a 12 month low of $22.14 and a 12 month high of $45.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pure Storage (NYSE:PSTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $762.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.49 million. Pure Storage had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 2.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Pure Storage will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pure Storage news, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pure Storage news, Director Roxanne Taylor sold 16,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.05, for a total value of $600,802.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,065,278.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory Tomb sold 8,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total value of $275,691.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,808.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PSTG. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pure Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

