Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

QRVO has been the subject of several other reports. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Qorvo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Qorvo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.17.

Get Qorvo alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on QRVO

Qorvo Trading Down 0.3 %

Insider Transactions at Qorvo

QRVO opened at $112.32 on Thursday. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $80.62 and a 1-year high of $114.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $106.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.10.

In related news, Director Walden C. Rhines purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $93.19 per share, with a total value of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,257,242.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Philip Chesley sold 10,580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.72, for a total value of $1,033,877.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,551.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walden C. Rhines bought 5,000 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $93.19 per share, for a total transaction of $465,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 67,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,257,242.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qorvo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Qorvo by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.60% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.