Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Price Target Raised to $152.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $146.00 to $152.00 in a report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on QLYS. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $104.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Qualys from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Qualys in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $151.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $171.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 42.54 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $191.37 and its 200-day moving average is $169.40. Qualys has a 52 week low of $107.00 and a 52 week high of $206.35.

In other Qualys news, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $116,327.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,143,509.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.78, for a total transaction of $197,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,510,573.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Joo Mi Kim sold 629 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total transaction of $116,327.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,143,509.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,193 shares of company stock valued at $4,103,753. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of QLYS. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Qualys by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,057 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 91,561 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Qualys by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,237 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

