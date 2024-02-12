QUASA Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $120.49 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 12th. One QUASA token can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUASA has traded up 113% against the US dollar. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $151,822.00 and approximately $120.49 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00004490 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015715 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.19 or 0.00014887 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $47,990.21 or 0.99298112 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00009741 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.78 or 0.00177495 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000608 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0269 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About QUASA

QUASA (QUA) is a token. Its launch date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,871 tokens and its circulating supply is 117,932,273 tokens. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io. QUASA’s official message board is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870.65 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00128031 USD and is up 42.20 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $390.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

