QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) vs. Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF) Financial Contrast

QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Free Report) and Perimeter Medical Imaging AI (OTCMKTS:PYNKF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares QuidelOrtho and Perimeter Medical Imaging AI’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio QuidelOrtho $3.27 billion 1.39 $548.70 million $0.19 358.70 Perimeter Medical Imaging AI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

QuidelOrtho has higher revenue and earnings than Perimeter Medical Imaging AI.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QuidelOrtho 0.42% 6.31% 3.62% Perimeter Medical Imaging AI N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares QuidelOrtho and Perimeter Medical Imaging AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for QuidelOrtho and Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QuidelOrtho 0 2 2 1 2.80 Perimeter Medical Imaging AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

QuidelOrtho currently has a consensus price target of $96.75, suggesting a potential upside of 41.97%. Given QuidelOrtho’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe QuidelOrtho is more favorable than Perimeter Medical Imaging AI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

93.9% of QuidelOrtho shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of QuidelOrtho shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

QuidelOrtho beats Perimeter Medical Imaging AI on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About QuidelOrtho

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies and solutions. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions. The Transfusion Medicine business unit offers immunohematology instruments and tests used for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions; and donor screening instruments and tests used for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases. The Point-of-Care business unit provides instruments and tests to provide rapid results across a continuum of point-of-care settings. The Molecular Diagnostics business unit offers polymerase chain reaction thermocyclers; amplification systems; and sample-to-result molecular instruments and tests for syndromic infectious disease diagnostics. The company sells its products directly to end users through a direct sales force; and through a network of distributors for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies, wellness screening centers, blood banks, and donor centers, as well as for individual, non-professional, and over-the-counter use. It operates in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and internationally. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Perimeter Medical Imaging AI

Perimeter Medical Imaging AI, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes advanced imaging tools that allow surgeons, radiologists, and pathologists to visualize microscopic tissue structures during a clinical procedure. The company offers an optical coherence tomography (OCT) imaging system provides clinicians with cross-sectional of tissues down to 2 mm dept. This OCT imaging system consists of S-series OCT and B-series OCT. It also offers ImgAssist, an artificial intelligence technology that enhances the efficiency of image review and be an additional powerful tool when combined with Perimeter OCT to aid physicians with real-time margin visualization and assessment to improve surgical outcomes for patients and reducing the likelihood of needing additional surgeries. In addition, the company offers proprietary image library and consumable specimen containers to hospitals and cancer surgery centers. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

