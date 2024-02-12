Radio Caca Price Tops $0.0002 on Major Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $55.25 million and approximately $7.10 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Radio Caca has traded 9.8% higher against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. It was first traded on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 350,738,338,505 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

