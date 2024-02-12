Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Radware from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, November 4th.

Get Radware alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Radware

Radware Stock Down 0.3 %

RDWR opened at $19.35 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.57. Radware has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $23.35. The company has a market capitalization of $857.34 million, a PE ratio of -38.70 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. Radware had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.88%. The business had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Radware will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Radware

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Radware by 53.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 75,104 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,618,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 2.0% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,697 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $974,000 after buying an additional 871 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC raised its holdings in shares of Radware by 1.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 84,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,840,000 after buying an additional 912 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Radware Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, on-premise, and software defined data centers worldwide. It offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device that protects the data center and application infrastructure; Radware Kubernetes, a Web Application Firewall solution; and Cyber Controller, a unified solution for management, configuration, and attack lifecycle.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Radware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.