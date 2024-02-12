Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS cut its stake in Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 72,960 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 50,075 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.07% of Rambus worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 263.9% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 77,356 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 56,097 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 72.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 227,776 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after purchasing an additional 95,362 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 122.2% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 280,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after purchasing an additional 154,483 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 31,193 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chase Investment Counsel Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Rambus in the third quarter valued at about $531,000. 86.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rambus alerts:

Insider Activity at Rambus

In other Rambus news, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,149,758.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven Laub sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total value of $133,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $519,288.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Desmond Lynch sold 1,527 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.64, for a total transaction of $98,705.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,758.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,431 shares of company stock valued at $1,354,106. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Rambus in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RMBS

Rambus Stock Performance

Shares of RMBS opened at $58.70 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.96. Rambus Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.48 and a 1 year high of $76.38.

Rambus Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Europe, Canada, Singapore, China, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, and OEMs; silicon IP comprising, interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and physical interface and digital controller IP to offer industry-leading, integrated memory, and interconnect subsystems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Rambus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rambus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.