Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.68

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $116.68 and last traded at $116.60, with a volume of 98904 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on RJF shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $116.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. StockNews.com lowered Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Raymond James from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price target (down previously from $125.00) on shares of Raymond James in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.25.

Get Raymond James alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on RJF

Raymond James Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $110.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.03.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.01 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Raymond James will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raymond James Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were given a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 21,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Raymond James news, EVP Jonathan N. Santelli sold 1,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.91, for a total transaction of $211,621.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,405,057.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven M. Raney sold 930 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total transaction of $102,690.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,141,339.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,687 shares of company stock worth $727,008 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Raymond James

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. RFP Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 160.5% during the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Raymond James by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

Raymond James Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Raymond James Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raymond James and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.