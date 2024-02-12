Raymond James Trims Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Target Price to $24.00

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Free Report) (TSE:ABX) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $25.00 to $24.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the gold and copper producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com downgraded Barrick Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed a sector perform overweight rating on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC decreased their price target on Barrick Gold from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Barrick Gold from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Barrick Gold presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $21.98.

Shares of GOLD opened at $14.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.29. Barrick Gold has a twelve month low of $13.82 and a twelve month high of $20.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 489.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at about $196,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Barrick Gold by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 45,217 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,273 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,624,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Barrick Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 175.6% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. 58.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

